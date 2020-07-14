Carbondale woman charged in connection to June looting incident

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was charged in connection to a looting incident in June.
Ebony L. Bradley-Farr, 36, of Carbondale. was charged with burglary.
She was allegedly involved in one of a series of looting incidents in Carbondale between May 31 and June 1. The charge against her is in connection to an incident on June at Blue Fish Liquor.
Bradley-Farr was arrested on June 17 and her bail was set at $35,000/$3,500 cash.
According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr, he posted $3,500 cash bond and was released from the Jackson County Jail on June 19. She was arraigned by the Jackson County court on July 7, after she waived her preliminary hearing.
A trial date has not yet been set.
This case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department and is ongoing. Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark is handling the prosecution.
