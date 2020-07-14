Carbondale woman arrested for stealing 3 vehicles

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois woman has been arrested in connection with three vehicle thefts reported at various locations in Carbondale over the past two weeks.
Bridgett R. Hart, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop for stealing two vehicles, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license suspended.
Police said Hart was driving one of the reported stolen vehicles when she was taken into custody. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Hart was also charged with criminal trespass to property in reference to a separate incident reported on the 300 block of West Elm Street.
All three of the stolen vehicles have been recovered and returned to their owners.
Carbondale Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.