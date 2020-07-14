Carbondale Public Library hosts virtual summer reading program

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The public library is hosting a virtual summer reading program on its Facebook page.
On Mondays, the library posts the mountain range they’ll be learning about for the week. This will include fun facts, book suggestions, videos and crafts.
Check out the post from Monday, July 13 below.
On Tuesdays, the librarian will host a storytime on Facebook Live centered on an animal that lives in the mountain range. Participants can read, sing along, learn fun facts and learn the ASL sign for the animal.
On Fridays, the library will post photos from a storywalk featuring a story from the week’s mountain range. Storywalks are hosted all summer and encourage children and families to read and enjoy a nature walk.
Pages from children’s books are placed on stakes along a trail so that children and adults can read as they walk.
“This year hasn’t been easy for our young students and we want them to feel confident when they enter classrooms this fall,” said Francine Wien-Frankowski, Children’s Librarian at Carbondale Public Library, in a news release. “While our library doors are open with limited hours, we recognize a lot of our families are still social distancing. Our Facebook page allows us to come together in real time and experience the magic of reading, which is so important during these critical summer months.”
