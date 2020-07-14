Bi-County Health reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on July 14.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
Males: One in their 20s.
Females: One in their 20s
Williamson County
Males: Two in their 20s
To date, there have been a total of 168 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 52 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 131 have recovered in Williamson County and 33 have recovered in Franklin County.
