Bi-County Health reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 14, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 4:22 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on July 14.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

Males: One in their 20s.

Females: One in their 20s

Williamson County

Males: Two in their 20s

To date, there have been a total of 168 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 52 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 131 have recovered in Williamson County and 33 have recovered in Franklin County.

