Barbecue on the River canceled for 2020

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Barbecue on the River has been canceled due to concerns with COVID-19.
Organizers said they’ve talked to the City of Paducah, local and state health officials, as well as other partners in the event, in recent weeks. They determined holding the event in downtown Paducah, as it has for the past 25 years, will not be possible.
“The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants, and volunteers are of the utmost importance for us. We believe the most prudent course of action at this time is to cancel the 2020 downtown festival,” said Susie Coiner, festival executive director, in a release.
The festival raises around $400,000 or more annually for local charities.
Organizers said they are developing an alternative event called “BBP Off the River” to take place on September 24-26. More information will be provided later.
They said mark your calendars for Sept. 23-25, 2021 when they plan to be back at the downtown riverfront.
