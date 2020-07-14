American Cancer Society issues new guidelines for HPV vaccination

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reports that the American Cancer Society (ACS) has updated its guideline for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination.
New recommendations are for healthcare providers to routinely offer the HPV vaccine series to boys and girls between age 9 and 12, versus the previous 11 or 12. This vaccine helps reduce the risk of several cancers when administered effectively.
“We’re seeing evidence that starting vaccination at age 9 or 10 has potential benefits that are expected to lead to higher vaccination rates, resulting in increased numbers of cancers prevented compared to starting at ages age 11 and 12,” said Debbie Saslow, PhD, managing director, HPV & GYN Cancers and lead author of the 2020 ACS Guideline Update. “It’s for that reason we felt it was important to say that starting at age 9 or 10 is more than OK; it’s preferable to achieve the full cancer-preventing potential of this vaccine.”
HPV is considered very common as eight out of 10 people will get HPV at some point in their lives. Most infections go away on their own without lasting health problems. However, there is no way to know which infections will turn into cancer. Almost 35,000 men and women get HPV cancers in the United States each year.
The HPV vaccine helps protect individuals ages 9 to 45 against the following diseases caused by 9 types of HPV: cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers in females, anal cancer, certain head and neck cancers, such as throat and back of mouth cancers and genital warts in both males and females.
HPV vaccination can prevent more than 90 percent of HPV cancers when given at the recommended ages. For most children younger than 15, HPV vaccination is a series of 2 shots. Children who have weakened immune systems and those who get the first dose at age 15 and older need 3 shots. For any kids who haven’t completed the series, the ACS guideline recommends healthcare providers offer “catch-up” HPV vaccination up to age 26. The ACS does not recommend vaccination after age 26 because of its minimal effectiveness.
To schedule your child’s HPV and other recommended vaccinations, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.
