American Cancer Society issues new guidelines for HPV vaccination

HPV vaccination can prevent more than 90 percent of HPV cancers when given at the recommended ages. For most children younger than 15, HPV vaccination is a series of 2 shots. Children who have weakened immune systems and those who get the first dose at age 15 and older need 3 shots. For any kids who haven’t completed the series, the ACS guideline recommends healthcare providers offer “catch-up” HPV vaccination up to age 26. The ACS does not recommend vaccination after age 26 because of its minimal effectiveness.