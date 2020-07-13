What you need to know July 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, July 13.
The work-week is starting off pleasant with slightly less heat and humidity.
Today will be sunny with highs ranging in the upper 80s to near 90.
Heat indices will remain in the 90s .
Sunny skies continue into Tuesday, but it will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 90s.
A front moving into the Heartland on Wednesday will bring a chance for scattered storms through Thursday.
Heat and humidity will also continue to build back up in the region with highs well into the mid 90s.
Heat indices will likely be over 100º from late this week through the weekend and beyond. Official heat advisories will likely be issued eventually.
- Anyone 9-years or older who lives, works or visits Cape Girardeau County are now required to wear a face covering before entering any business.
- Florida on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic.
- A federal appeals court has ruled that the first federal execution in nearly two decades may proceed as scheduled on Monday.
- Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid figures Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.
- Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of actor John Travolta, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.
- Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports.
- The family of a 26-year-old Black woman who died during an emergency C-section at a New York City hospital is demanding answers, as they raise her daughter without a mother.
- A San Antonio doctor says a man in his 30s who thought the coronavirus was a “hoax” died from the disease after attending a COVID-19 party.
- Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.
