U.S. Attorney’s Office shuts down multiple websites claiming to offer preorders for COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - United States Attorney Russell Coleman announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Louisville, Kentucky to shut down a webpage, six related web addresses and a related Facebook page that the suit says are attempting to lure consumers to “pre-register” for a non-existent COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for $100 worth of Bitcoin (“BTC”), a type of cryptocurrency.