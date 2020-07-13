Tuesday morning will be the “coolest” air you will feel for awhile

Lows tonight will feel pretty nice for this time of year. All of the Heartland will drop into the 60s. Northern areas will even see lower 60s by daybreak on Tuesday. Enjoy it, because things will heat up quickly under lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid 90s on Tuesday afternoon. Slight rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, but the chances look isolated. The end of the week into the weekend looks very hot and humid. Feels like number will easily hit 105 or higher in many areas.