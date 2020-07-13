Summer heat begins to build back into the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a very nice day across the area with pleasant temperatures for this time of the year. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon with the day time heat and there is a very slim chance for a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be close to average for this time of the year, in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will be at or slightly lower than the actual air temperature.
Tomorrow will be sunny but warmer. Lows tonight will range from the lower 60s far north to the upper 60s far south. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 90s.
We will see a few showers possible during the mid week time frame, especially over our northern counties. As we head into the weekend we will see very hot temperatures move into the area and the heat index will be at least 15 degrees.
