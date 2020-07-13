Summer heat begins to build back into the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a very nice day across the area with pleasant temperatures for this time of the year. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon with the day time heat and there is a very slim chance for a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be close to average for this time of the year, in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will be at or slightly lower than the actual air temperature.