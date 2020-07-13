Southeast Mo. State announces plans to maintain strong international student population

HyFlex and blended courses are considered face-to-face courses. International students enrolled in HyFlex courses should attend the face-to-face class sessions as much as possible. Due to social distancing guidelines, it is possible the instructor will limit how many students are in the classroom by having students alternate days they are physically present in class. If students are in such a class, it is okay to follow the rules set by the instructor and attend face-to-face on the days they tell the students to attend. International students need to participate in the synchronous live stream on the days they are not physically present in the classroom.