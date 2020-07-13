S7HD reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on July 13.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: Two females 50s
- Johnson County: One male 40s, one female 50s, one male 60s, one male 70s
- Massac County: One female 40s
- Pulaski County: One male 20s, one female 30s, two females 60s, one male 60s
- Union County: Two females under 5, two males under 5, one male under 10, one female 20s, one male 30s, one female 50′s, one female 60s, one male 70s
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 365 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
To date, 243 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
There have been 17 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
