Shawnee College offers in-person, online, hybrid courses for fall 2020

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College will offer in-person, online and hybrid courses as it welcomes students and staff back for the fall 2020 semester.
The semester is scheduled to start on August 12.
Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, the college is offering four methods students can choose based upon their personal preference and needs. In addition to traditional face-to-face instructional delivery, faculty are prepared to use remote teaching technology and they are available to help students in all academic methods.
The fall semester delivery options include traditional face-to-face, traditional online courses, online hybrid and online synchronous (such as Zoom).
“We will continue to offer face-to-face, traditional online, and online hybrid courses as we have every semester. But we have increased the number of online synchronous courses (Zoom) offered on the fall schedule,” said Shawnee Community College Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy. “These synchronous online class sessions will be conducted on a tradition schedule with specific days and times identified on the master course schedule. This option will allow students to participate in class from any location and interact with their instructor and other class members as they would in a face-to-face setting.”
Students who choose hybrid online courses will meet face-to-face for less than 50 percent of the course requirements on designated days during the semester, and complete the remaining course work and projects online with specified due dates.
Fall enrollment is going on now. Students can begin the application process by clicking here or calling 618-634-3200 to schedule a phone or in-person meeting with advisors.
As for safety measures, the college will have a temperature check-in station for students and staff at all of its locations. The classroom occupancy has been reduced, and classrooms have been rearranged to accommodate 6 feet of social distancing space between students.
Masks are required for all students, faculty and staff.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed in some locations including Student Services and other high-traffic areas.
Those who have been or are currently ill or have recently been in contact with a person ill from COVID-19 will not be allowed on any Shawnee Community College property.
Since its closure in March, the college said cleaning staff have been working hard to implement increased safety and health measures. The procedures include sanitation techniques that use CDC-approved equipment and chemicals. Additionally, hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the buildings.
