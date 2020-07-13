Shawnee College offers in-person, online, hybrid courses for fall 2020

“We will continue to offer face-to-face, traditional online, and online hybrid courses as we have every semester. But we have increased the number of online synchronous courses (Zoom) offered on the fall schedule,” said Shawnee Community College Interim-President Dr. Kathleen Curphy. “These synchronous online class sessions will be conducted on a tradition schedule with specific days and times identified on the master course schedule. This option will allow students to participate in class from any location and interact with their instructor and other class members as they would in a face-to-face setting.”