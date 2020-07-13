Possible COVID-19 exposure at Paducah Beer Werks

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Beer Werks is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The establishment has been notified that multiple people who ate at PBW have been in direct contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.
The person that tested positive negligently went out to bars and work while they were awaiting their test results and quite possibly exposed multiple other people to this virus.
This individual did not come into PBW.
As a precaution, PBW will be closed Monday-Wednesday to disinfect the building and wait for test results from those in direct contact to ensure that we are not inadvertently spreading the virus to customers.
They will reopen on Thursday at noon.
A mask will be required at PBW.
Customers who don’t wear a mask will be asked to leave.
