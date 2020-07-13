Perry County, Mo. Health Dept. reports 1st citizen to become re-infected with COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The health department reported the county’s first citizen to become re-infected with COVID-19.
According to the Perry County Health Department, up until Monday, July 13, no citizen has had to be counted twice in the case count. However, now they have a citizen who contracted the virus a second time.
They said they worked with the Department of Health and Senior Services to study the situation. They said the designation was vetted by DHSS.
As of Monday, the health department reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Perry County since the July 10 update. That brings the total number of active cases to 62.
They reported 14 additional recoveries and one additional death of a Perry County senior citizen.
