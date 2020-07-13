Peaceful protest against Cape Girardeau Co. mask mandate planned

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A peaceful protest against the Emergency Face Covering Order in Cape Girardeau County has been planned for Monday, July 13.
This is the same day as the mask mandate went into effect.
The demonstration is planned for 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. in front of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
According to the Peacefully Protest the Mask Mandate Facebook post, the group believes individuals should have the right to choose when and where wearing a mask is appropriate for their families.
The group has also started an online petition to change the wording of the face covering order.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Heath Center issued an Emergency Face Covering Order in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 after the county reported a significant increase in positive cases.
