Paducah man arrested in connection to fake currency investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a fake currency investigation.
Christopher Fontana, 27, of Paducah, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument - first degree.
According to Paducah police, they conducted traffic stop on Ella Drive in Paducah around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, July 13. Fontana was a passenger in the vehicle.
Detectives said they saw Fontana leave a business on Bridge Street. They said they were aware Fontana had active arrest warrants from a previous case.
When he was taken into custody on the arrest warrant, they said he was found to have multiple denominations of “prop” or “movie” money. Police say many of the bills had been altered in a way as to make them appear as legal U.S. currency.
Further investigation showed Fontana tried to make a purchase with the altered fake currency at a business just before the traffic stop.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.