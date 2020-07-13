Paducah Board of Commissioners returns to in-person meetings

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners will hold their meeting in-person at City Hall on July 14.
This will be the first time since early March that the Board has met in person.
Due to limited space and the requirement to ensure public safety during COVID-19 using social distancing measures, the Commission Chambers will be limited to 15 members of the public on a first come basis.
Public comments on agenda items will be permitted for those who attend in-person.
For those who want to comment on an agenda item virtually, submit the Public Comment Card by 3:30 p.m. on July 14 and a link/phone number to access the meeting will be provided.
The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube.
