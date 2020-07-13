NASA’s Pegasus traveled through Kentucky Lock

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - The Pegasus moved through Kentucky Lock on Monday, July 13.
The barge is used to transport components of the new Space Launch System rocket.
According to NASA, Pegasus carried the SLS from the facility in New Orleans to other NASA centers for testing and launches.
SLS will be the most powerful rocket ever built for deep space missions.
NASA said it has used barges for decades. Pegasus was specifically designed and built in 1999 to transport the giant external tanks of the space shuttles from the Louisiana shore to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the eastern coast of Florida.
