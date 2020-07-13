More than $3.6M granted in reimbursements to western Ky. counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Fifteen western Kentucky governments applied for and were granted $3,667,367 in reimbursements.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and is for reimbursements with expenses related to COVID-19.
Allen County
Allen County will use $267,930 to reimburse costs of PPE and Sheriff’s Department payroll costs.
Ballard County
Ballard County will use $262,200 to reimburse PPE costs and payroll expenses for EMS workers and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office.
Butler County
Butler County will use $158,322 to reimburse payroll costs for EMS and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office as well as the costs of PPE and sanitizing supplies.
“The CARES Act funding is vitally important to Butler County,” said Butler County Judge Executive Tim Flener. “The CARES Act funding will be used to support the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, and help with expenses related to COVID-19. Butler County would like to extend a thank you to Gov. Andy Beshear for supporting local government.”
Crittenden County
Crittenden County will use $42,620 to reimburse costs from payroll, sanitation and telework supplies.
“These funds will have a tremendous impact on our financial stability and allow us to continue to do all we can to provide required services and response to this pandemic,” said Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newcom.
Graves County
Graves County will use $282,392 to reimburse payroll costs for the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and the costs of building sanitation and cleaning supplies.
Hancock County
Hancock County will use $186,677 to reimburse payroll costs for EMS workers.
“We are appreciative of these funds that have been granted from the government,” said Hancock County Judge Executive Johnny “Chic” Roberts, Jr. “They will certainly be useful in what is a very challenging economic environment.”
Hart County
Hart County will use $9,477 to reimburse the costs of PPE and sanitizing equipment.
“This is a time in our life that most people have never experienced or even dreamed of, there is uncertainty in our economy and life as we knew it has changed drastically,” said Hart County Judge Executive Joe Choate. “I would like to thank the Governor and the Department for Local Government for their contributions and leadership in these trying times. The CARES funding will definitely provide stability and help to ensure the health and well-being of Hart Countians.”
Livingston County
Livingston County will use $313,021 to reimburse police payroll costs.
“I would like to thank Gov. Beshear, Commissioner Keene, Mr. Elton Thomas and the entire Department for Local Government staff for their hard work in assisting Livingston County to receive vital CARES Act funding to help alleviate the financial burden caused by COVID-19,” said Livingston County Judge Executive Garrett Gruber. “I am thankful for the efforts that they have made and will continue to make in ensuring that local governments throughout the Commonwealth receive the funding they need to continue providing essential services to our residents.”
Lyon County
Lyon County will use $108,561 to reimburse payroll costs for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Trimble County
Trimble County will use $132,000 to reimburse payroll and PPE costs.
Bardwell
The City of Bardwell will use $11,862 to reimburse payroll costs for officials who dedicated significant time to combatting COVID-19.
Caneyville
The City of Caneyville will use $19,171 to reimburse police payroll costs and the cost of PPE and disinfectant supplies.
Dixon
The City of Dixon will use $11,376 to reimburse the costs of telecommuting supplies, PPE and payroll.
Dixon Mayor Carolyn Townsend said, “We have been able to purchase the necessary equipment for Zoom and webinar meetings and training and personal safety equipment. We’re thankful to Gov. Beshear for his support.”
Madisonville
The City of Madisonville will use $1,354,214 for police and firefighter payroll.
Russellville
The City of Russellville will use $507,544 to reimburse fire department and police payroll costs.
Sixteen others received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation was submitted to the Department for Local Government.
Preliminary Approvals:
- Christian County will use $850,895 to reimburse Sheriff’s Office payroll costs.
- Logan County will use $368,518 to reimburse payroll costs.
- Meade County will use $701,414 to reimburse costs of PPE and police and EMS payroll.
- Simpson County will use $317,392 to reimburse PPE and payroll costs.
- Webster County will use $249,139 to reimburse payroll for the sheriff’s department, senior service, screeners, rural health director and partial payroll for EMA maintenance director.
- The City of Benton will use $226,890 to reimburse costs of legal fees, public radio announcements, sneeze guards and signs, police payroll, telework supplies and emergency sick leave.
- The City of Brownsville will use $60,042 to reimburse costs of payroll and sanitizing supplies.
- The City of Franklin will use $533,490 to reimburse first responder payroll costs.
- The City of Henderson will use $1,388,800 to reimburse fire department and police payroll costs.
- The City of Hodgenville will use $232,833 to reimburse first responder payroll costs.
- The City of Horse Cave will use $97,051 to reimburse the costs of payroll and telework supplies.
- The City of Morganfield will use $132,223 to reimburse payroll costs.
- The City of Murray will use $1,391,245 to reimburse public safety employees payroll costs.
- The City of Princeton will use $201,725 to reimburse fire department and police payroll costs.
- The City of Tompkinsville will use $158,374 to reimburse costs of laptops, sanitizing supplies and police payroll.
The City of White Plains will use $13,448 to reimburse the costs of an intercom system and a temporary groundskeeper.
Since the application was released in May, DLG received approximately 140 applications for reimbursement. In addition, 58 applications have already been approved totaling $30,149,638.
