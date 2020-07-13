3 more COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.

3 more COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on July 13. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | July 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 3:26 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on July 13.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Males: One in their 30s
  • Females: One in their 50s and one in their 60s.

To date, there have been a total of 166 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 50 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 131 have recovered in Williamson County and 33 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.