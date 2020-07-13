3 more COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on July 13.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Males: One in their 30s
- Females: One in their 50s and one in their 60s.
To date, there have been a total of 166 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 50 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 131 have recovered in Williamson County and 33 have recovered in Franklin County.
