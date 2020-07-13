Mo. Primary voting options released

MISSOURI (KFVS) - After holding discussions statewide on election changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has released voting options for the Aug. 4, 2020 Primary Election.
The options available for voters will be in-person voting, absentee ballot and mail-in ballot.
For in-person voting, ballots can be placed at designated polling places. Curbside voting is also an option allowed for voters.
Absentee ballots can be requested in person, by mail, facsimile or email. Any in-person request may be made up until the day before the election. Other methods of request must be made by July 22. Absentee ballots may be returned to the local election authority in person or by mail by 7 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Seven excuses are approved in obtaining an absentee ballot, all but two of which require a notary:
- Voters that are incapacitated or confined due to illness, are not required to have their ballot envelope notarized.
- Under SB 631, voters with COVID-19 or are at risk for the virus are not required to have their ballot notarized. Voters would have to fall into any of the following categories: are age 65 or older; live in a long term care facility; have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; have serious heart conditions; are immunocompromised; have diabetes; have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or have liver disease
- Others voting absentee due to any of the other following reasons: religious beliefs or practice, working as an election worker, incarcerated but still eligible to vote, being absent from your election jurisdiction on election day or being a certified participant in an address confidentiality program are required to have their ballot envelope notarized.
A dual absentee/mail-in ballot application can be found here.
Mail-in voting is a temporary option available in 2020 due to the pandemic under SB 631.
Any registered voter can request a mail-in ballot in person or mail by July 22. The ballot envelope, per state law, must be notarized and received by the local election authority’s office by 7 p.m. on Aug. 4. Additionally, state law requires mail-in ballots to be delivered to the local election authority by U.S. mail only. A dual absentee/mail-in application can be found here.
State law forbids notaries from charging a fee to notarize an absentee ballot, however, there it does not forbid notaries to charge for mail-in ballots. Click here for notaries volunteering to provide both service free of charge.
Sec. of State Ashcroft said in-person voting remains a secure option amid the pandemic.
“I want to assure Missouri voters that their local election authorities (LEAs) are taking many precautions to make voting in person safe and secure,” Ashcroft said. “My office has distributed $4.5 million in federal and state funds and provided them with sanitizer, floor distancing strips, face masks, face shields and other items to assist with creating a safe voting environment. Voting in person is the most secure way to cast a ballot.”
