Poplar Bluff Municipal Library mandates masks

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is requiring all who enter to wear masks.
Library director Sue Szostak said this is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in the area.
“We’re wanting to ensure the safety of our patrons,” she said. “If one person gets sick here, we’re closed. And at least now we are offering services to people and people can come in the building.
Szostak said mandatory masks and employee gloves are her way to keep people safe.
If you happen to forget your mask, or you don’t have a mask, she said masks are provided at the front.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.