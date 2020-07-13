IDPH reports 883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including six additional deaths.
As of Monday, July 13 IDPH reported a total of 154,799 cases, including 7,193 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 2,012,994 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
