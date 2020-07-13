Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 34 new cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced 34 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 13.
The new cases include:
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his pre-teen’s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 40′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 40′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A GravesCounty resident in his 40′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 40′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 40′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 70′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home. .
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 70′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 40′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 315 in the county.
“As cases have increase, we see many people are related more than those just in a household. As we are interacting with extended family, we need to do so in a manner that prevents the spread of the virus.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
