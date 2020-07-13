Gov. Parson signs child protection bill into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a child protection bill, into law on July 13.
House Bill 1414 included provisions to protect children, including:
- Ensuring youth who are homeless have access to a birth certificate for free, have access to health coverage through Medicaid and can seek mental health care
- Clarifies that a child’s attendance in court hearings should take place when the judge and family support belief it’s in the best interest of the child
- Creating temporary alternative placement agreements, a mechanism to provide services to parents and family placement to ensure safety of children not brought into foster care
- Ensuring timely risk assessments within 72 hours of child abuse and neglect reports
- Ensuring foster parents have access, at the time of placement, to full medical records of a child placed with them
- Fixing a background check duplication issue for child care providers and allowing for non-expiring child care licenses
Many of the provisions in the bill also aim to help youth who are homeless in accessing vital health care and records.
The bipartisan legislation passed the House 144-3 and the Senate 31-0.
The bill will go into effect on August 28.
