Gov. Beshear authorizes $2.6M in funding through RISE program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear authorized an additional $2.6 million in funding to six public-private partnerships in six regions throughout the state.
Known as the Regional Innovation for Startups and Entrepreneurs program, the six partnerships are entrepreneur-led organizations dedicated to all of Kentucky’s counties. Through a public bid process, partnership offices were established in Pikeville, Covington, Paducah, Lexington, Bowling Green and Louisville.
Through RISE, Kentucky leaders hope to develop the Commonwealth’s reputation and role as a key destination for entrepreneurs seeking to grow or scale a business.
“There is no more important a time than now for the state to reinvest in resources that help our entrepreneurs, innovators, small businesses and startups,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We know these people and their businesses represent a critical part of Kentucky’s economic backbone. Through KY Innovation, RISE and an abundance of partners, we aim to ensure they grow, create jobs and become successful beacons in their communities, across the state and beyond.”
You can find more information about the state’s initiative supporting and connecting companies, collaborators and investors, by visiting KYInnovation.com.
