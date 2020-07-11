First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

The drier air that blew in from the northwest on Sunday will stick around for a day or two, making for a warm but not terribly uncomfortable start to the work week. A bit of patchy fog this morning will give way to a mostly sunny and warm but not too humid Monday. Highs will range from the mid 80s closer to Mt. Vernon…to the low 90s near Kennett. Heat indices will remain in the 90s as dew points stay in the 60s. Tonight will be clear and relatively pleasant again….before heat and humidity begin to return through the remainder of the week.
Although a few areas saw heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend….some areas have gone without rain for about 2 weeks now. The best chances of rain and thunderstorms this week look to be on Wednesday into Thursday as a weak front sags into the area. But even on those days, overall rain chances look less than 50/50. Beyond Thursday the story will be heat and humidity as a heat wave pattern builds in from the west. Highs in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s will make for very uncomfortable conditions (heat indices over 100) from late this week through the weekend and beyond. Official heat advisories will likely be issued eventually.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.