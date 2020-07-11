First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Although a few areas saw heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend….some areas have gone without rain for about 2 weeks now. The best chances of rain and thunderstorms this week look to be on Wednesday into Thursday as a weak front sags into the area. But even on those days, overall rain chances look less than 50/50. Beyond Thursday the story will be heat and humidity as a heat wave pattern builds in from the west. Highs in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s will make for very uncomfortable conditions (heat indices over 100) from late this week through the weekend and beyond. Official heat advisories will likely be issued eventually.