First Alert: Less hot, humid Monday

(KFVS) - The work-week is starting off pleasant with slightly less heat and humidity.
Today will be sunny with highs ranging in the upper 80s to near 90.
Heat indices will remain in the 90s .
Sunny skies continue into Tuesday, but it will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 90s.
A front moving into the Heartland on Wednesday will bring a chance for scattered storms through Thursday.
Heat and humidity will also continue to build back up in the region with highs well into the mid 90s.
Heat indices will likely be over 100º from late this week through the weekend and beyond. Official heat advisories will likely be issued eventually.
