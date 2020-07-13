Egyptian Health Department reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 9 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on July 13. (Source: WALB)
By Jessica Ladd | July 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 8:14 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on July 13.

The individuals include:

  • One White County female, under the age of 10
  • One White County female in her teens
  • One White County female in her 20s
  • One White County male in his 20s
  • One White County female in her 40s
  • One White County female in her 40s
  • One White County female in her 50s
  • One White County male in his 50s
  • One Gallatin County female in her 80s

All individuals are at home in isolation.

To date, White County has a total of 18 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19 and Gallatin County has a total of seven lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare providers, and the individual have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.