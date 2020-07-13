Du Quoin, Ill. woman facing charges of forgery, identity theft

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges of forgery and identity theft.
Juanita C. Crews, 30, was arrested on one county of identity theft, two counts of forgery and three counts of mail fraud.
Crews was arrested after detectives searched her home in rural Du Quoin on July 10.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involves the theft of U.S. mail and the forging of financial documents and other forms of identification.
Additional charges and arrests are expected.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Benton Police Department, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Brentwood, Tennessee Police Department.
