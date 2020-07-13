BBB warns of coronavirus text message scam

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A text message is going around impersonating an official agency to steal your information.
Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau said most official agencies won’t send you a text message like this one.
It reads, “Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 and recommends you self-isolate/get tested,” and includes an unofficial link.
If you receive a text like this, don’t click on the link.
“Make sure you’re not clicking on anything like that because it could possibly download malware onto your phone,” Quick said.
Quick said if you do click the link, you may need to have your phone professionally checked.
“Typically contact tracers will call you, you’re not going to get any messages on Facebook, you’re not going to get a text message or an email or anything like that,” Quick said.
Quick said if you receive a text message like this you should contact the Better Business Bureau or your local Police Department to make them aware of the scam.
“We want to get the information out if this does happen, even if you don’t fall for the scam so that we can get the information out and maybe help somebody else,” Quick said.
You can find more information on pandemic-related scams by clicking here.
