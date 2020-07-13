Cleanup underway after Ky. marina fire

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - Cleanup was underway after a large fire at Kentucky marina over the weekend.
Witnesses said if it wasn’t for the efforts of boaters and fire fighters, the damage could have been much worse.
“The smoke, the smell it was horrible.”
That was what Cassie Miller said she saw early on Sunday morning after a houseboat in Pier 11 caught on fire at Green Turtle Bay Resort.
“I came to the end of the boat, it was so hot it was unbearable,” she said. “Almost all the way over there.”
Miller said the owner of a neighboring boat tried to put the fire out.
“It got too hot and it just grew to fast, so they cut the boat loose and let it go, but like I said the wind pushed it back into the dock,” she said.
She called it a sight she never wants to see or hear again.
“The roof was creaking and cracking,” she said. “I was afraid it was going to fall on the fire fighters. They were trying to fight it on this side, the water department was fighting it from this side. So, it was pretty scary.”
Out of all nine boats that were destroyed in the fire, there was only one you could still see on Monday.
“People who were standing out here lost their boats. That was heartbreaking. I mean I can’t even imagine watching your boat melt.”
Jodie Paddick was in her houseboat on Pier 10 when she woke up to a very loud noise.
“About 3 a.m., something woke me up,” she said. “I realized it was a air horn being sounded, which is generally a distress signal among boaters.”
Paddick said it didn’t hit her until her boat was in danger too.
“When it started threatening my boat, when I realized it was coming toward Pier 10, you know, you think, ‘aw, it’s just a boat,’ but when you realize that’s my boat. Then suddenly it becomes very real and you hate to see something like that happen,” she said.
Cassie Miller said boats can be replaced, but your life cannot.
“No one was even injured, so that’s amazing...” she said.
The fire was first reported to management by a boater on an adjoining dock. Authorities said it was proceeded earlier by an electrical storm, which occurred around 2:30 a.m.
According to Green Turtle Bay Resort’s Facebook page, the sunken boats will be removed sometime this week.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
