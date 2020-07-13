Cape Girardeau doctor explains necessity of masks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau doctor explains the reason why masks are so important and why you should wear one.
Saint Francis Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer Thomas S. Diemer, MD, said it’s important to wear a mask to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
"Masks help cut down on droplets that are projected when you exhale, when you cough and so forth," Diemer said. "So, social distancing, wearing a mask, is an important thing to do."
He said up to 80 percent of people have very few symptoms and up to 50 percent have no symptoms at all and can spread from contact with someone, transferred on surfaces and is even airborne.
"If you want to get a sense on where breath travels; if you've ever seen someone that's vaping, you see the cloud that comes out. I mean that's just a normal breath," Diemer said. "That gives you a good visual of how it could be spread. So imagine that from every person, every breath, from every room you're in."
Diemer also stated that you won’t get any ill effects by wearing a mask for too long unless you have underlying conditions in which may cause an issue. He suggested to check with you doctor if you do think you have anything that could cause some concerns.
For those that feel wearing a masks is too much at times, or is too hot, he suggested just taking a break in a safe environment.
"Use common sense," Diemer said. "If you're getting short of breath, lightheaded or dizzy, then try to get outside and get somewhere to take it down and get some air."
Diemer said if you have any COVID-19 related symptoms, it’s important to stay home and stay away from people and get tested.
