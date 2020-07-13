Bank branch in Sikeston closes after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston FOCUS Bank branch is closed until further notice due to the coronavirus.
The closure was announced on Sunday, July 12.
According to a statement on the FOCUS Bank website, two employees at the Sikeston Branch have tested positive for COVID-19 and all branch employees will be tested. Branch employees have been told to remain quarantined until test results have been returned.
The entire branch is being disinfected.
As a precaution, FOCUS Bank is encouraging all customers who visited the Sikeston branch to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 10 days. If symptoms develop, customers should seek medical care.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.