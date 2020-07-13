Ark. teen facing facing charges in Advance, Mo. murder investigation

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16 year old from Jonesboro, Arkansas is facing charges in connection to a murder investigation in southeast Missouri.
Dominique Glenn Haynes, 16, was charged with second-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, Haynes was certified as an adult on Friday. His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday morning, July 14.
A case review was schedule for Herron on July 15. Schrader will have a preliminary hearing on July 30.
Court documents state that on Tuesday, January 28, the Advance Police Department and Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residential burglary alarm on Duckett Street in Advance, Mo.
According to the documents, Stoddard County dispatch was advised by the alarm company there was broken glass and could hear a male yelling, “he is grabbing for a gun, get out of the chair.”
When officers arrived, they noted forced entry to the front door of the home and when they went inside, they say they found the homeowner, identified as 61-year-old Robert Harwood, dead on the living room floor. They said there appeared to be evidence of an assault, which was later confirmed by the crime scene investigators.
According to the autopsy report, the man died from blunt injuries to his head, along with “apparent neck compressions consistent with manual strangulation.” The report stated there was also a gunshot wound to the left jaw.
