Woman pulled over for driving 107 mph, leads to drug arrest

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 11, an off-duty Graves County Sheriff’s officer observed a vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly while traveling southbound on I-69.
A Mayfield Police officer observed the vehicle passing Exit 22 while traveling 107 mph in the 70 mph zone.
A traffic stop was conducted, and the operator, Kristina Skrip, age 19 of Athens, Pennsylvania, was determined to be under the influence.
Skrip was lodged in the Graves County Jail on charges of Speeding 26 mph Over the Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
She drug charges can be found below.
- 1st offense: Possession of a Controlled Substance
- 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance,
- 2nd Degree: Amphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; and No Operator’s License.
