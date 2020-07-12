The week will starts off pleasant, ends hot.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Sunday Heartland. A cold front has moved through the area and this is allowing for drier air to move into the area. Other than a few isolated showers in western Kentucky early, this evening will be rather pleasant with temperatures falling through the 70s.
We will enjoy a sunny and dry day on Monday with rather pleasant temperatures for this time of the year. We will see another sunny day on Tuesday but temperatures will begin to warm back into the 90s.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
We will see a front sag towards the Heartland on Wednesday. This will bring a chance of scattered storms. Otherwise the heat and humidity will build back into the area with highs well into the 90s next week.
