Stoddard Co. missing juvenile
By Jessica Ladd | July 12, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 1:11 PM

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Sheriff Carl Hefner is asking for help finding a missing juvenile in Stoddard County. 

Police are actively look for Dakota Adams, 15.

Adams has long brown hair and brown eyes.

She is five feet tall and between 90-100 pounds. 

Her parents last saw her at 10:30 p.m. at their home Saturday night.

She was missing at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. 

No foul play is expected. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office.

