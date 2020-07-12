Stoddard Co. missing juvenile

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Sheriff Carl Hefner is asking for help finding a missing juvenile in Stoddard County.
Police are actively look for Dakota Adams, 15.
Adams has long brown hair and brown eyes.
She is five feet tall and between 90-100 pounds.
Her parents last saw her at 10:30 p.m. at their home Saturday night.
She was missing at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
No foul play is expected.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office.
