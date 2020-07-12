One more Cape Girardeau County resident tests positive for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One more Cape Girardeau County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
Three people have died, and 189 have recovered.
A total of 327 residents have tested positive for the virus.
The Cape Girardeau Count Health department defines recovered as the resolution of fever, improvement of respiratory symptoms, and 14 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.
The Public Health Face Covering Order goes into effect July 13, at 12:01 AM.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.