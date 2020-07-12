McCracken County Police asking for help identifying suspect

McCracken County Police asking for help identifying suspect
McCracken County Police are asking for the public help identifying a suspect. (Source: McCracken County Police)
By Ashley Smith | July 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 10:49 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Police are asking for the public help identifying a suspect.

On July 4th, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to 556 College Avenue, in regards to damage to an apartment.

A male resident of the apartment building reported several people had been in the parking lot lighting fireworks.

When he went in his own apartment, a male suspect threw a lit firework inside.

When the firework exploded, it caught the victims couch on fire.

The victim was able to put out the fire, before it spread.

Deputies obtained a photograph of the male suspect and are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to please contact our office at 270-444-4719.

