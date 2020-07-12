Power outages reported in the Heartland after early morning storms

(KFVS) - Early morning storms have caused outages for 1,675 Gibson Electric Membership Corporation customers.
The outages are scattered in Gibson, Obion and Madison counties in Tennessee and in Hickman County in Kentucky.
The trouble began at 7:36 a.m. and currently there are 1,093 members without power.
The largest outages are in northeast Gibson and southeast Obion counties.
Crews are working and will restore power to everyone as quickly as they safely can.
Ozark Boarder Electric is reporting 1,357 outages.
There are 861 Ozark Boarder customers without power in Butler County and 496 without power in Ripley County.
