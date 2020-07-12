First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A rare July cold front will sweep through this morning, introducing some noticeably cooler and less humid air for the next couple of days! Scattered showers and even a few heavy thunderstorms are still possible through the morning hours mainly in southeastern counties especially Ky and Tn…but by the afternoon most of the active weather should have pushed off to the south and east….and a nice northerly breeze should make for a relatively pleasant afternoon and evening to finish out the weekend. Official highs this afternoon should range from about 85 closer to Mt. Vernon to about 90 around Kennett and Doniphan. And as skies clear, tonight will be noticeably cooler and less humid…with lows mainly in the 60s except near 70 in the Bootheel.
The work week will start out with warm but non-humid conditions on Monday, but will get hotter and more humid through the week as winds become southerly again. Models have continued the trend on reducing the strength of the upper ridge building in from the west….which means that at least a few thunderstorms may be possible from about Wednesday thru Friday here and there. None the less it will become quite humid with dew points back up toward the mid 70s….so afternoon heat index numbers will likely exceed 100 again…and overnights will be very muggy. This pattern looks to last at least thru next weekend.
