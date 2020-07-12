First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A rare July cold front will sweep through this morning, introducing some noticeably cooler and less humid air for the next couple of days! Scattered showers and even a few heavy thunderstorms are still possible through the morning hours mainly in southeastern counties especially Ky and Tn…but by the afternoon most of the active weather should have pushed off to the south and east….and a nice northerly breeze should make for a relatively pleasant afternoon and evening to finish out the weekend. Official highs this afternoon should range from about 85 closer to Mt. Vernon to about 90 around Kennett and Doniphan. And as skies clear, tonight will be noticeably cooler and less humid…with lows mainly in the 60s except near 70 in the Bootheel.