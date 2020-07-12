Emergency Face Covering Order to go into effect Monday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is notifying the public of an Emergency Face Covering Order to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020.
This is an effort to try to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, as Cape Girardeau has seen a significant increase lately.
With the order going into effect, we talked with people that live and visit Cape Girardeau County to see what they feel about the order.
"The fact that we see the statistics from all the other countries and all the medical professionals that are giving us the advice they are giving us, I think it would be kind of crazy to question it at this point," Lane Quillin said. "It seems pretty obvious that there are precautionary measures that do need to happen, that do need to be in place and people need to take it a lot more seriously than we already are."
We talked with Carlos Salas in Jackson who said he is for it to help protect his children.
"It should have been done earlier I guess," Salas said. "We should have done it before and we probably wouldn't have to be here."
Bailey Davidson says he is going to wear one anytime he goes out to places where one is required and to help protect those that are elderly or have underlying conditions.
"People that need to get out or that have underlying conditions or elderly people, the masks are for people to not to spread it in case we have it," Davidson said. "Especially with all these people that are asymptomatic. So just to protect the people that are at risk for it and really detrimental to their health."
We did also talk to several people in Jackson and Cape Girardeau that declined to go on camera that felt the order is too much. A couple even said they didn't see the need to wear the masks at all.
