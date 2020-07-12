19,389 COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. July 12, there were at least 19,389 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 277 of which were newly reported Sunday.
“Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort.”
There were three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 625 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
