Bi-County Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | July 12, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 11:47 AM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on July 12.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Males: One in their 20s and one in their 40s.

Williamson County

  • Female: Two in their 20s and one in their 40s.
  • Males: One teenager and one in their 20s
  • One case is in their 20s and gender is unknown

To date, there have been a total of 163 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 50 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 88 have recovered in Williamson County and 18 have recovered in Franklin County.

