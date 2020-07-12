Bi-County Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on July 12.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Males: One in their 20s and one in their 40s.
Williamson County
- Female: Two in their 20s and one in their 40s.
- Males: One teenager and one in their 20s
- One case is in their 20s and gender is unknown
To date, there have been a total of 163 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 50 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 88 have recovered in Williamson County and 18 have recovered in Franklin County.
