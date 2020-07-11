16-year-old arrested in Stoddard County murder case

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 11, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 1:53 PM

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old Jonesboro teen was being held Saturday in the Stoddard County jail in connection with a murder-2nd degree case, according to a media release from the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen, who was being held with no bond, was booked into the jail on the murder charge, as well as burglary-1st degree and robbery-1st degree.

Details are scarce.

However, Stoddard County officials said they plan to release more details on the case as early as Monday.

