10th confirmed COVID-19 case in Reynolds Co.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Center has confirmed its tenth positive case of COVID-19 in Reynolds County.
Eight of the ten individuals are currently in isolation in their homes.
Two individuals have been released from isolation.
Close contacts have been identified, notified of their exposure, and given quarantine instructions.
The Reynolds County Health Center is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC, to identify and contact people who may have come in contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
No other information will be provided.
