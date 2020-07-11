Stores selling more masks after Cape County Order

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is notifying the public of an Emergency Face
Covering Order to be effective Monday, July 13, 2020.
This is an effort to try to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 as Cape Girardeau has seen a significant increase lately.
With the order going into effect on Monday, we talked with a couple stores who said they are as ready as they can be with the masks in stock for people to purchase.
Ace Hardware in Jackson Owner Ken Fluegge says they expect a lot more sales in masks and thinks they are in good shape currently.
"Our supply looks really, really good," Fluegge said. "We'll be able to order more in and have those available Tuesday afternoon. We should be able to meet the demand, whatever anybody needs. If there's any large orders that people need, we can make a special order for those in for them."
He said he already had many customers buying some Saturday morning after the order came out on Friday evening.
"Right now we've got around 200 packages here in the 10 packs, about 50 packages here in the larger packs," Fluegge said. "So also a couple hundred packages in the double packs. So we are in good shape here for the next few days I think."
The health department said both reusable and cloth face coverings can be purchased at many different locations around the county, including grocery stores, retail establishments, or online retailers. They mentioned you could also find some support groups on social media sites as well that make masks.
For the full Emergency Face Covering Order, you can find that on our website here. https://www.kfvs12.com/2020/07/10/cape-girardeau-co-public-health-center-issues-emergency-face-coverings-order/
