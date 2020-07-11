Rest areas on Interstate 44 in Conway, Missouri, temporarily closed after contractor tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An employee with the company that cleans Missouri’s welcome centers has tested positive for COVID-19.
Facilities recently cleaned by the individual at Conway, Missouri have been closed on both sides of Interstate 44.
DBi, the company contracted to clean Missouri rest areas and welcome centers, notified the Missouri Department of Transportation early Thursday, July 9 of the positive test.
Both eastbound and westbound facilities were immediately closed to the public.
The welcome centers will be cleaned following CDC guidance and utilizing EPA-registered disinfectants.
The westbound side is being cleaned and disinfected first and will reopen on Saturday, July 11.
The eastbound facility will then be cleaned and disinfected and will reopen Sunday, July 12.
